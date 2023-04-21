Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.01 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.17). 146,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 659,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.18).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.34. The firm has a market cap of £153.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Premier Miton Group

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £20,125.26 ($24,904.42). In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($24,904.42). Also, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.29), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($96,717.04). 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.