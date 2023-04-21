Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

