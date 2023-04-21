Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

