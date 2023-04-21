Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 112.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.