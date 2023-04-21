Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.3 %

KSS stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.