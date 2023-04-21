Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,968,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

