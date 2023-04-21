Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.