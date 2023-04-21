Private Management Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,631 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter.

IGI stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

