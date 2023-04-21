Private Management Group Inc. Has $33.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 280,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,747 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 776,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2,213.6% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.