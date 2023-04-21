Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

NYSE:TRV opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

