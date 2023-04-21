Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 3,474 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in KT were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 461.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KT by 132.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KT by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 298,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 272,641 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KT. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

