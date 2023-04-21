Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $117.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

