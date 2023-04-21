ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Rating)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 58,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 129,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.