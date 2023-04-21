ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 58,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 129,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

