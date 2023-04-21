ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Up 1.2%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €10.06 ($10.93) and last traded at €10.01 ($10.88). 546,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.89 ($10.75).

PSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.34 and a 200 day moving average of €8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

