Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 3rd

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

