Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $7.03. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 191,094 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

