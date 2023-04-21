Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.15.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.