Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 5.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 4,032,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,219,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.