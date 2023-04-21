Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 5.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 4,032,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,219,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.
Pure Storage Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Further Reading
