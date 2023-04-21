Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

