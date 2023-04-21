Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Issued By KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

