Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Decreased by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.94. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

