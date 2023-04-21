Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $524,496.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Q2 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

