QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.69) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 441.25 ($5.46).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.56) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.90). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

