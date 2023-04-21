QUASA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $195.44 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, QUASA has traded 3% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $195.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.88 or 1.00120392 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181335 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.