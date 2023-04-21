Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and $5.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

