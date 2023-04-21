Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.53.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.