Raymond James Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $14.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

