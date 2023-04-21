Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Sells 412 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

