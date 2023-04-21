Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,616 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after buying an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.68.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

