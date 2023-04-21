Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

