Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

