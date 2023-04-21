Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,452,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $338.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

