Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $92,076,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $32,643,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBY opened at $72.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.