Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,296 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

ET stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.