Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 186 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

