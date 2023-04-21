Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,861 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

