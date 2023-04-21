Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 128,021 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 25,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

