Raymond James Upgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.11.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.19 on Monday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,014,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

