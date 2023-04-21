Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.
NYSE RF opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.
In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
