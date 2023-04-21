Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RENN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Renren in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Renren in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Renren by 781.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Renren in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

