Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 2.9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.12. 21,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 576,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Replimune Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

