Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,458,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
