Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,458,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

