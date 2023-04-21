Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $138.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

