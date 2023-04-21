Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.27. The stock has a market cap of C$45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

