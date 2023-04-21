Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $182.73 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

