Reviewing The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Hanover Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $154.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.81 $116.00 million $3.21 38.84 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 2.12% 7.98% 1.45% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property. The Specialty focuses on Professional and Executive Lines, Specialty Property & Casualty, Marine, Surety and Other. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

