Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.