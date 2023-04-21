Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $55.78 million and approximately $592,048.34 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

