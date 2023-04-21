Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 509,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 209,044 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.27.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RONI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

