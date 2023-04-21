Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

