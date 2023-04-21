Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
